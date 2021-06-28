You can get a free haircut and shave at this salon provided you are vaccinated

Ad of a feminist looking for a no burping, farting man goes viral: Here is the real story

Boyfriend refuses to get back with her: Well she burnt down his bike worth Rs 26 lakh, watch video

This viral video of trapping a mosquito after getting it drunk is hilarious

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Everyone takes precautions against mosquitos. However this video of how to trap a mosquito will leave you laughing out loud.

A Twitter user shared a hilarious video on how to trap the mosquito using salt and tequila. She said that the mosquito would land on the salt thinking it is sugar and then it will feel thirsty and jump into the cap thinking it is water. It will then trip on the stick because it is drunk and then bang its head on the rock and died, the user explained.

Twitter user Judianna wrote, "mosquito trap. The mosquito lands on the salt, thinking it's sugar. They get thirsty for water, but the cap has tequila in it. The mosquito gets drunk, trips on the stick and bangs its head on the rock."

For the record - this joke has been around for years. I’m just happy so many people are enjoying and sharing it. We all need a laugh, right? — Judianna (@Judianna) June 26, 2021

Probably should have copyrighted the tweet! 👀 https://t.co/Wk7q5xDDXH — Lady Demosthenes (@LadyDemosthenes) June 25, 2021

Is the mosquito named Nordberg? Entomologists say that this has a 50/ 50 chance of working, though there's only a 10 percent chance of that. — Cristina Somolinos (spell it right, or run out of (@xanalinos) June 26, 2021

"For the record - this joke has been around for years. I'm just happy so many people are enjoying and sharing it. We all need a laugh, right," she wrote in another tweet.

We used to put out overnight Tarantula traps, which was simply cereal bowls filled up with beer. They'd get drunk and drown. I really like Tarantulas and haven't done this in over 45 years, btw, a user wrote in response to the tweet.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 14:00 [IST]