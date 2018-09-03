This Mysuru Urdu school has 1 student and two teachers

Mysuru, Sep 3: Believe or not, this government Urdu school in Mysuru has 1 student and 2 teachers. For the past three years, Nayeema, an 8 year old has been the only student at the Government Lower Primary School in Krishnaraja Nagar taluk, 65 kilometres away from Mysuru.

The daughter of an agricultural labourer, Nayeema, a class III student arrives at school at 9.30 am everyday and spends the next six hours being educated by the two teachers. She is taught Urdu by Sabia Sultan and Kannada by Nagaraju.

The school which was established around 60 years back used to have many students in the past. However now, many had relocated to urban areas as a result of which the numbers fell.