  • search

This Mysuru Urdu school has 1 student and two teachers

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Mysuru, Sep 3: Believe or not, this government Urdu school in Mysuru has 1 student and 2 teachers. For the past three years, Nayeema, an 8 year old has been the only student at the Government Lower Primary School in Krishnaraja Nagar taluk, 65 kilometres away from Mysuru.

    This Mysuru Urdu school has 1 student and two teachers
    Representational Image

    The daughter of an agricultural labourer, Nayeema, a class III student arrives at school at 9.30 am everyday and spends the next six hours being educated by the two teachers. She is taught Urdu by Sabia Sultan and Kannada by Nagaraju.

    The school which was established around 60 years back used to have many students in the past. However now, many had relocated to urban areas as a result of which the numbers fell.

    Read more about:

    mysuru urdu school student karnataka

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 10:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue