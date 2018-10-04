  • search

This man could be Congress’s ‘Narendra Modi’ in 2019 LS polls

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the factor that has seriously shattered the Congress's chances of beating the BJP in elections. No matter what his party and its other leaders and supporters have done, the man himself has remained highly popular even after over four years in rule.

    Abhinandan Pathak
    File photo of Abhinandan Pathak

    Also Read | Congress' big 'Hindutva' push: Fasting, Kanya Pujan on the cards this festive season

    Now, the Congress might have an answer to the tricky puzzle. Saharanpur's Abhinandan Pathak is one who has an uncanny resemblance with PM Modi. The man had also joined a number of Modi rallies in state polls in Delhi and UP but he now stands so disillusioned with the prime minister that he has decided to campaign against the BJP next. Pathak recently told the Times of India that though he has a high regard for the prime minister, his government has failed to keep its words and hence would campaign against the saffron party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    Pathak even said that he had to bear the brunt of people's dissent against Modi often is often cursed and even beaten.

    Also Read | Ahead of 2019 lok sabha polls, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya

    On Wednesday, October 3, Pathak met UP Congress chief Raj Babbar and the Congress is yet to take a decision on him joining its campaign.

    Read more about:

    abhinandan pathak congress narendra modi 2019 lok sabha elections bjp raj babbar campaign

    Story first published: Thursday, October 4, 2018, 17:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue