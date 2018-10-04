This man could be Congress’s ‘Narendra Modi’ in 2019 LS polls

New Delhi, Oct 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the factor that has seriously shattered the Congress's chances of beating the BJP in elections. No matter what his party and its other leaders and supporters have done, the man himself has remained highly popular even after over four years in rule.

Now, the Congress might have an answer to the tricky puzzle. Saharanpur's Abhinandan Pathak is one who has an uncanny resemblance with PM Modi. The man had also joined a number of Modi rallies in state polls in Delhi and UP but he now stands so disillusioned with the prime minister that he has decided to campaign against the BJP next. Pathak recently told the Times of India that though he has a high regard for the prime minister, his government has failed to keep its words and hence would campaign against the saffron party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Pathak even said that he had to bear the brunt of people's dissent against Modi often is often cursed and even beaten.

On Wednesday, October 3, Pathak met UP Congress chief Raj Babbar and the Congress is yet to take a decision on him joining its campaign.