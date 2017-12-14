This Kolkata driver has not honked in 18 years

'Horn is a concept. I care for your heart.." This is a placard on the car of a man from Kolkata who has won an award for not honking for the past 18 years.

Dipak Das from Kolkata says that he wants to inspire others to follow what he did. Noise pollution can be reduced and if one follows the no-honk policy, he or she will be more alert while driving, Das also says.

Dipak, 52 who got his driving licence in 1991 has worked as a Metro Rail helper. His dream now is to make Kolkata a no-honking city. He says that his decision to follow the non honking policy dates back to an incident that took place several years back.

I dropped a passenger to the Golf Green area and I was taking rest in front of a school. I was woken up due to senseless honking. That day I decided not to honk while driving, he said. Das was awarded in this year's Manush Mela. Many who have travelled with him have described him as a 'rare talent.'

