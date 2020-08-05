YouTube
    This is the method, PM Modi would use to plant the Parijat sapling in Ayodhya

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will plant a sapling at Ayodhya today ahead of the Bhumi Pujan, which will set in motion the construction of a grand Ram Mandir.

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Temple: Design, construction cost, height, area, completion time

    PM Modi will be using a particular method to plant the Parijat sapling in Ayodhya today. In order to find out, how this would be done, let us revisit a blog post written by the PM on July 1 2011.

    This is the method, PM Modi would use to plant the Parijat sapling in Ayodhya
    Image courtesy: narendramodi.in

    The blog post is title, A Daughter, A Tree and A Teacher. "I was delighted to learn that many of tweeeples liked mytweet regarding planting trees on birth of a daughter. Your interest in conserving ecology is welcome. Looking to your interest, I would like to share with you a tip to conserve our most precious resource viz. water while doing farming/gardening."

    In pictures: How will Ram Mandir look like

    All you need to do is take an unglazed clay pot (matka) and place it underground, parallel to the roots of the plant or small trees. Fill it with water, cover it with the lid and cover the place. For about a week, you do not need to water the plant again. The pot will act as a natural drip irrigation vehicle. Please remember, you do not need to make holes in the matka. And if you wish to have a better result, then fill the pot with soiled water that is left out after washing of utensils. This method is already practised in some parts of Gujarat. Friends, such small acts can one day sum up into a great deed, if we make them a part of our various resolutions.

    I am also reminded of another heart touching incident that someone narrated to me in his letter. This took place in a village somewhere in Veraval region of Saurashtra. He wrote about a unique experiment by a teacher of the school for growing trees. Since that it is a water scarce area, it was impossible to get water for trees. The teacher therefore asked the students to bring soiled water left out after washing of utensils at home. Each student would carry a bottle of soiled water from home daily. The students were then asked to water the plants with the soiled water. As days passed, the students and school officials had a lush green garden before themselves! Thus a teacher's small initiative created a green island in a dry and barren area, that too with waste water. In the process, he also taught the kids to make friends with Mother Nature. I was quite touched with this; hope you too will.

    Please share such tips and experiments for conserving ecology, let's all do our bit, Narendra Modi who at that time the Chief Minister of Gujarat had written.

    ram temple narendra modi ayodhya

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 9:05 [IST]
