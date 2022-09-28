This is New India: Yogi Adityanath on PFI ban

PFI banned: A demand that began in 2010 comes into force in 2022

New Delhi, Sep 28: Welcoming the move to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday tweeted that this is the new India where terrorists, criminals and organizations and individuals who pose a threat to the unity, integrity and security of the nation are not acceptable.

The Centre has imposed a ban on the PFI and several of its associates for their alleged terror activities.

राष्ट्र विरोधी गतिविधियों में संलिप्त पॉपुलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया (PFI) और उसके अनुषांगिक संगठनों पर लगाया गया प्रतिबंध सराहनीय एवं स्वागत योग्य है।



यह 'नया भारत' है, यहां आतंकी, आपराधिक और राष्ट्र की एकता व अखंडता तथा सुरक्षा के लिए खतरा बने संगठन एवं व्यक्ति स्वीकार्य नहीं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 28, 2022

The organisations which were also declared banned under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

India is now bold and decisive: Assam CM on PFI ban

The action of the Central government came days after a countrywide crackdown on the 16-year-old PFI, arrest of over a hundred of its activities and seizure of several dozen properties.

In a late Tuesday night notification, the Union Home Ministry said some of the PFI's founding members are the leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and the PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). Both JMB and SIMI are proscribed organisations. It said there had been many instances of international linkages of PFI with global terrorist groups such as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 12:21 [IST]