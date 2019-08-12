  • search
    This hotel billed Rs 1,700 for 2 boiled eggs; Twitterati don’t get the ‘Ande Ka Funda’

    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Aug 12: After Rahul Bose had caused a stir online by sharing the bill from Chandigarh's JW Marriott Hotel that had charged him Rs 442 for just two bananas, this Mumbai-based hotel has allegedly charged a man whopping Rs 1,700 for two simple boiled eggs.

    This hotel billed Rs 1,700 for 2 boiled eggs; Twitterati don’t get the ‘Ande Ka Funda’
    A Twitter user named Kartik Dhar has shared an image of the bill from Mumbai's Four Seasons Hotel that cost him Rs 1,700.

    After Rahul Bose's banana bill, Twitter hails Taj Hotels for offering free fruits to guests

    "2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai," he wrote.

    However, the hotel is yet to issue a statement on the matter. The post triggered mixed reactions online, with some questioning the authenticity of the bill due to its content and the format.

    Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
