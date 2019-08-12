This hotel billed Rs 1,700 for 2 boiled eggs; Twitterati don’t get the ‘Ande Ka Funda’

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 12: After Rahul Bose had caused a stir online by sharing the bill from Chandigarh's JW Marriott Hotel that had charged him Rs 442 for just two bananas, this Mumbai-based hotel has allegedly charged a man whopping Rs 1,700 for two simple boiled eggs.

A Twitter user named Kartik Dhar has shared an image of the bill from Mumbai's Four Seasons Hotel that cost him Rs 1,700.

After Rahul Bose's banana bill, Twitter hails Taj Hotels for offering free fruits to guests

"2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai," he wrote.

2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. @RahulBose1 Bhai Aandolan karein? pic.twitter.com/hKCh0WwGcy — Kartik Dhar (@KartikDhar) August 10, 2019

However, the hotel is yet to issue a statement on the matter. The post triggered mixed reactions online, with some questioning the authenticity of the bill due to its content and the format.

Is ande ke sath Sona bhi nikla hai kya? — A N U P R I Y A (@cricketwoman) August 10, 2019

What the holy pfft — Roflindian (@Roflindian) August 11, 2019

5100rs just for eggs, I would get my supply for the entire year. — Qutubuddin Owaisi (@QutubOwaisi) August 11, 2019

I can have breakfast for four seasons in this budget. — Kanupriya (@kanupriiya) August 11, 2019

🐥🐥🐣Chicken must be from very rich family...🤣🤣 — Bhushan (@bhushan87404847) August 10, 2019

Itne me 870 ande aa jaate😳

Pura mohalla kha leta vo bhi daba daba ke.. — Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) August 11, 2019

What the holy pfft — Roflindian (@Roflindian) August 11, 2019