This e-rickshaw driver in Bengal gives a free ride if you answer his GK questions

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 23: This story of an e-rickshaw driver is an inspiring one. A post was shared by a Facebook user narrating his interaction with the e-rickshaw driver in West Bengal.

Sankalan Sarkar, hailing from Liluah in West Bengal in his post on Facebook said, today I met one of the most interesting people I've ever come across in Liluah. We were traveling on his Toto (battery run e-rickshaw, for those who haven't been on one) to Rangoli Mall when suddenly he turned around and asked us, 'I'll let go of the fare if you can answer 15 general knowledge questions I'm going to ask you.'

My wife was amused. Frankly, my first thought was that he was not too happy with the fare he had quoted and would try to double it if we goofed up on even one question.

So I said, 'I'll give you the fare anyway but let's hear your questions out.'

His first question was, 'Who wrote Jana Gana Mana Adhi?'

I was now sure he was a crack-pot.

He accepted his mistake, though.

His next question was, 'Who was the first CM of West Bengal?' Now it was my turn to eat humble pie.

Using all my presentation skills gathered from a 13 year corporate existence, I tried B.C.Ray. I was wrong.

Read the entire post here:

Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 11:15 [IST]