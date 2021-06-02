This adorable dog’s reaction after barking for the first time will leave you in splits
New Delhi, June 02: Dogs bring nothing but smiles. Here is a video of a puppy who barks for the first time and is left wondering what exactly happened.
Shared on We Rate Dogs' official Twitter handle, the video will leave you in splits. This is Po. He just barked for the first time. It immediately sent him into an existential crisis. 13/10," the caption of the video reads.
This is Po. He just barked for the first time. It immediately sent him into an existential crisis. 13/10 (IG: readyset_po) pic.twitter.com/chw87bb1UL— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) June 1, 2021
Since being posted nearly 5 hours back, the video has garnered 713.5k views. It has been re-tweeted 9.5k times and liked 71k times.
Several users have commented on the post. @would_boop wrote, puppies becoming self aware is the the absolute best.