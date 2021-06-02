YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    This adorable dog’s reaction after barking for the first time will leave you in splits

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 02: Dogs bring nothing but smiles. Here is a video of a puppy who barks for the first time and is left wondering what exactly happened.

    This adorable dog’s reaction after barking for the first time will leave you in splits

    Shared on We Rate Dogs' official Twitter handle, the video will leave you in splits. This is Po. He just barked for the first time. It immediately sent him into an existential crisis. 13/10," the caption of the video reads.

    Since being posted nearly 5 hours back, the video has garnered 713.5k views. It has been re-tweeted 9.5k times and liked 71k times.

    Several users have commented on the post. @would_boop wrote, puppies becoming self aware is the the absolute best.

    More DOG News  

    Read more about:

    dog

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 11:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X