From Mudhol hounds to Combai: A look at some of the lesser known Indian dog breeds

Madhya Pradesh: 50-year-old man gives half his property to his pet dog in will

UP: Two more dead bodies found lying near Ganga cremated after video of dogs mauling them goes viral

This adorable dog’s reaction after barking for the first time will leave you in splits

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 02: Dogs bring nothing but smiles. Here is a video of a puppy who barks for the first time and is left wondering what exactly happened.

Shared on We Rate Dogs' official Twitter handle, the video will leave you in splits. This is Po. He just barked for the first time. It immediately sent him into an existential crisis. 13/10," the caption of the video reads.

This is Po. He just barked for the first time. It immediately sent him into an existential crisis. 13/10 (IG: readyset_po) pic.twitter.com/chw87bb1UL — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) June 1, 2021

Since being posted nearly 5 hours back, the video has garnered 713.5k views. It has been re-tweeted 9.5k times and liked 71k times.

This is Po. He just barked for the first time. It immediately sent him into an existential crisis. 13/10 (IG: readyset_po) pic.twitter.com/chw87bb1UL — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) June 1, 2021

Several users have commented on the post. @would_boop wrote, puppies becoming self aware is the the absolute best.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 11:22 [IST]