Thirteen sates have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 13: The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 10.85 Cr today as the Tika Utsav enters the third day.

Cumulatively, 10,85,33,085 vaccine doses have been administered through 16,08,448 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 90,33,621 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 55,58,103 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,00,78,589 FLWs (1stdose), 49,19,212 FLWs (2nd dose), 4,17,12,654 1st dose beneficiaries and 22,53,077 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,42,18,175 (1st dose) and 7,59,654 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.

As on Day-87 of the vaccination drive (12th April, 2021), 40,04,521 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 34,55,640 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 52,087 sessions for 1st dose and 5,48,881 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

India's daily new cases continue to rise. 1,61,736 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthanand Kerala have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 80.80% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 51,751. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 13,604 while Chhattisgarh reported 13,576 new cases.

India's total Active Caseload has reached 12,64,698. It now comprises 9.24% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 63,689 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The five States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 68.85% of India's total Active Cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 44.78% of the total active caseload of the country.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,22,53,697 today. The National Recovery Rate is 89.51%.

97,168 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. 879 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ten States account for 88.05% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (258). Chhattisgarh follows with 132 daily deaths.

Thirteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are J&K (UT), Assam, Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram,Manipur, Lakshadweep, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.