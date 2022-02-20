Third Front taking shape? KCR meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

Pressure from Deshmukh to reinstate Waze, got instructions from CM Thackeray: Param Bir Singh tells ED

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Feb 20: Ruling TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday met Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray as part of his campaign against the BJP's alleged "anti-people" policies.

After the meeting with Thackeray, Rao would go to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president SharadPawar's residence and discuss national political issues.

Thackeray, the president of Maharashtra's ruling Shiv Sena, telephoned Rao last week and invited him to Mumbai.

Thackeray announced "complete support" to Rao's "fight" against the BJP's alleged anti-people policies and to uphold federal spirit.

The Maharashtra CM proposed that the future course of action on the issue be discussed when Rao meets him.

Appreciating Rao's efforts, Thackeray pointed out that the former has "raised his voice at the right time to protect the nation from divisive forces", the release said.

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Deve Gowda had recently called up Rao and extended support to the latter's "fight".

Rao had told Gowda he would visit Bengaluru and meet him on the issue.

The Telangana Chief Minister, who has been critical of the BJP and the central government on a number of issues, had said he will soon have meetings with his Maharashtra and West Bengal counterparts, Thackeray and Mamata Banerjee, respectively, as part of efforts to unite various political parties against the saffron party and the NDA government.

Holding that the Narendra Modi-led NDA government should be dumped for its alleged "anti-people" policies, Rao had said he would play a major role in uniting anti-BJP political parties.

TRS and BJP in Telangana have been engaged in a bitter of war of words over different issues for several months now.

Rao would return to Hyderabad in the evening.

Story first published: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 15:04 [IST]