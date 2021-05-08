Third COVID-19 wave may not hit all places

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 08: Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, K Vijay Raghavan said that India can avoid a third wave if strong measures are taken. He also said if the measures are stringent the third wave may not take place in all the places or indeed anywhere.

He said that the prevention of a third wave would depend on the preventive measures. The infections rise when the virus has an opportunity to infect humans. He said that the second wave had already started to decline in some places. There will be a lag in hospitalisation when the positivity rate will decline he also said.

Third wave of COVID 'inevitable', can't predict its timing, scale: Govt

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog member V K Paul said use of Remdesivir at home is a big no and oxygen should be used for patients at home under medical guidance. Secondary infections, thrombosis/stroke and adverse effect on lungs are all matters of concern post-COVID.

"Both Sputnik Light and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are promising candidates and can help in hastening the vaccination cover in our population but their clearance will be based on the vaccines' scientific merit," he also said.

These comments come in the backdrop of the Ministry of Health advising state governments to prioritise due beneficiaries for the second dose of the vaccine.