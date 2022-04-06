Humanitarian Activities by Wheelchair Warrior of India gets recognized by the World Book of Records London

Thief in Andhra trapped in temple window while escaping with robbed ornaments [Viral Video]

India

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, Apr 6: Call it God's punishment or the man's ill fate, a thief in Andhra Pradesh was caught while escaping with the stolen silver ornaments of a temple. The incident occurred at Jadupudi village under Kanchili Mandal in Srikakulam district on Tuesday.

The man identified as R Papa Rao, the man entered the temple through the window to steal the silver ornaments. However, his plans went haywire when he got stuck in the same window where he had entered, The Times of India reported.

The villagers found him struggling to come out of the window and alerted the cops. Later, he was taken into custody and the stolen ornaments from Jami Yelama temple have been recovered.

It is reported that he is a liquor addict and tried to steal the ornaments as he had no money for booze.

Earlier, he had theft a LPG cylinder from his mother's house.

The video of the man trapped in the window has now gone viral on social media.