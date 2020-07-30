YouTube
    There will be no rigid separation between Arts and Science streams, says Govt

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 30: The government on Wednesday approved the New Education Policy where there will be no rigid separation between Arts and Science streams and curricular and extracurricular activities.

    If a student wants to pursue fashion studies with physics, or if one wants to learn bakery with chemistry, they'll be allowed to do so.

    There will be no rigid separation between Arts and Science streams, says Govt

    The government said the system will now follow a multi-disciplinary approach.

    Meanwhile, mother tongue/home language/regional language will be a medium of instruction till at least Class 5, and preferably till Class 8.

    Union Cabinet approves new education policy: What is NEP 2020

    Sanskrit will be offered at all school levels and higher education as option.

    Also, board exams will be low stakes and test actual knowledge instead of rote learning and report cards will be a comprehensive report on skills and capabilities instead of just marks and statements.

    The approval of the nearly 400-page document paves the way for the restructuring of school education from the current 10+2 model to 5+3+3+4 covering ages 3-18 and renaming the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development to Education Ministry.

    Thursday, July 30, 2020, 16:35 [IST]
