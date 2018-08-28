The RRB Group D 2018 exam: Admit card, selection process and syllabus

New Delhi, Aug 28: The RRB Group D 2018 exams will be conducted from September 17 by the Railway Recruitment Board. The exam city, date and shift details will be available 10 days prior to the start of the CBT and a detailed schedule shall be released shortly.

RRB Group D 2018 admit card

Railway Recruitment Board is expected to release the admit cards for the Group D exam by September 7. The RRB is conducting the Group C (ALP and Technician) first stage examination to fill over 66,502 posts. Once the Group D admit cards are released, the candidates have to log in using their registration number and download the call letters.

In the note, RRB has also mentioned that candidates should not trust on the fake message and trust on the official website only.

Selection procedure for RRB Recruitment 2018 Group D:

Computer Based Test (CBT): This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100 multiple choice questions.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): In this, a candidate's physical capabilities will be tested by means of some tasks. These would be different for men and women.