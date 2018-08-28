  • search

The RRB Group D 2018 exam: Admit card, selection process and syllabus

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Aug 28: The RRB Group D 2018 exams will be conducted from September 17 by the Railway Recruitment Board. The exam city, date and shift details will be available 10 days prior to the start of the CBT and a detailed schedule shall be released shortly.

    The RRB Group D 2018 exam: Admit card, selection process and syllabus

    RRB Group D 2018 admit card

    Railway Recruitment Board is expected to release the admit cards for the Group D exam by September 7. The RRB is conducting the Group C (ALP and Technician) first stage examination to fill over 66,502 posts. Once the Group D admit cards are released, the candidates have to log in using their registration number and download the call letters.

    In the note, RRB has also mentioned that candidates should not trust on the fake message and trust on the official website only.

    Selection procedure for RRB Recruitment 2018 Group D:

    Computer Based Test (CBT): This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100 multiple choice questions.

    Physical Efficiency Test (PET): In this, a candidate's physical capabilities will be tested by means of some tasks. These would be different for men and women.

    Read more about:

    rrb examination syllabus

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 28, 2018, 8:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue