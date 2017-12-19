The role, BJP’s IT cell played in the battle for Gujarat, explained by Amit Malviya

The BJP following a hard-fought battle retained Gujarat. The party put its best foot forward to ensure that it won the state for the sixth time.

The IT Cell of the BJP played a crucial role in the campaign. Its cyber warriors led by its chief Amit Malviya wanted to ensure that no stone was left unturned.

Malviya who completed a hectic campaign spoke to OneIndia about the BJP and its performance in Gujarat.

The main role of the IT cell was to communicate the party's achievements. We exposed the lies of the Congress and ensure that misinformation about our party was shot right down.

On the party getting lesser seats when compared to 2012, Malviya said that the BJP's vote share has increased by 1.25 per cent when compared to the Congress. We still maintain a 7.6 per cent lead over the Congress in terms of vote share and that is significant. The seats have gone down, but our vote share has risen. That indicates popular support for the party.

Our vote share is higher in Saurashtra. The Congress has double the seats there. It is again an indicator that the popular support is still there, Malviya also added.

On allegations of EVM tampering, Malviya said that Hardik Patel had on December 3 said that EVM tampering is not possible. Now he is singing a different tune. This issue relating to EVMs has been challenged 33 times in court and each time it has been rejected. All the former Chief Election Commissioners including those who were working under the Congress rule too have rejected EVM tampering allegations, the BJP's IT cell chief also added.

OneIndia News