The punch from Red Fort: PM Modi’s strong message to China, Pakistan

New Delhi, Aug 15: The message from the Prime Minister on Independence Day to both Pakistan and China was a sharp one today.

While most of the address by PM Modi was focused around an Atma Nirbhar Bharat, he delivered a punch to both Pakistan and China by stating that the brave soldiers deployed along the Line of Control and Line of Actual Control had given a befitting reply to those who sought to challenge India's sovereignty.

The entire world saw what India is capable of the PM said. Every inch of land from the Line of Control to the Line of Actual Control will be protected the PM also said Our Army has paid back everyone in their own coin, the PM also added.

PM Modi was making a reference to the stand off in eastern Ladakh. What our brave soldiers can do, the entire world has seen at Ladakh, the PM said. Be it an aggressor or a terrorist, India has fought and will continue fighting them, PM Modi further added.

From the LoC to the LaC, whoever has tried to raise their eyes towards the sovereignty of our country, our brave soldiers responded to it in the same coin, the PM also said.

Today, a neighbour is not just the one we share a border with, but also those with whom our heart stays connected and there is harmony in relations. I am happy that India has strengthened its relations with all countries in the extended neighbourhood, the PM further added.

The PM also spoke about India's victory of a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). He said that out of the 192 countries, 184 backed India. This is because India is strong and secure, the PM also said.

The PM also said that India has always believed that the entire world is one family. While we focus on economic growth and development, humanity must retain a central role in this process and our journey, he also said.

It may be recalled that on July 4, the PM had made a surprise visit to Ladakh. During his visit, he interacted with the Indian Army, IAF and ITBP personnel. In his address to the Armed Forces, the PM took a dig at China and said that the age of expansionism is over.

This is the age of development and the age of expansionism is over, he also said. History is a witness that the expansionist forces have either lost or were asked to turn back.