The Mangaluru bomber, his Dubai handler and the Islamic State connect

New Delhi, Nov 21: The investigators probing the Mangaluru blast have learnt that the accused, Shariq, was inspired by the ideology of the Islamic State. He had used the dark web to contact his handlers, the police said.

Shariq is a resident of Shivamogga and was carrying an explosive device in a pressure cooker in an auto rickshaw on Saturday when the same exploded. Shariq who suffered burn injuries is being treated at a hospital.

Textbook Islamic State:

Looking at the manner in which the incident unfolded and also the items recovered from the accused's home in Mysuru, it becomes clear that it was a text book Islamic State operation.

The blast also has a lot of resemblance to the Coimbatore blast. In both the cases, the terrorists were not able to go through with their objective. However, the intention of both the accused persons was to target Hindus and create a communal divide.

Mangaluru blast and its connect to Coimbatore suicide bombing

Both the Coimbatore and Mangaluru bombers, Jameesha Mubin and Shariq, were inspired by the ideology of the Islamic State. Their motive was the same and both were in awe of the ideology of Zahran Hashim, the Sri Lanka suicide bomber.

Inter-state investigations:

The case has not been handed over to the National Investigation Agency as yet. Until such time, the state police teams will continue to probe the case. Investigations have already been launched in Tamil Nadu after it was found that Shariq had links with a person in Coimbatore.

Sources tell OneIndia that the NIA will soon take over the case. The agency is already probing the Coimbatore case. Since it is a case that is similar in nature and the ramifications attached to it, the NIA will surely take up the case, the source also added.

The Dubai connect:

While images of Shariq holding a pressure cooker have gone viral, the police say that his handler was based out of Dubai. The Dubai-based Arafat Ali was his handler, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said.

The Dubai link had also cropped up in the Coimbatore blast. The name of one Thowfiq Mohammed had cropped up in the case. It was learnt that he was caught by the Dubai government while he was working there as a bank accountant. He was deported to India following which the NIA took him into custody.

Mangaluru bomber was part of gang that objected to Savarkar’s photo at public place

The official cited above said that the similarities between the two cases is very clear. The handlers and the ideology followed by both the bombers are similar in nature and hence the larger conspiracy of multiple attacks being planned on Hindus in Southern India should be probed, the officer also added.

