Srinagar: BSF camp attack, two terrorists killed, Jaish claims responsibility

Terrorists carried out a suicide attack on a BSF camp near the Srinagar international airport early Tuesday morning. Two terrorists have been killed. Operations are still underway. Three BSF jawans were injured in the attack.

The attack took place on the BSF 182 battalion camp which is near the Srinagar international airport.

The troops of the CRPF, 53 Rashtriya Rifles, BSF and SOG Zonal have cordoned off the building where the terrorists are holed up. There is intermittent firing still on. As operations continued, the injured are being evacuated and the terrorists isolated. Flush out drills too are in progress.

Earlier flight operations had been suspended. However passengers are now being allowed to move towards the airport. This is being done to avoid any inconvenience to the passengers. Flight services are however yet to resume and a final decision would be taken by the Airport Authority of India following a security clearance.

Meanwhile airports in metro cities have been put on high alert as a precautionary measure.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has called for a high-level meeting to discuss the incident. The meeting will be held at 11.30.

The Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack. Several infiltration bids and cease fire violations have been reported in the past couple of weeks. The Pakistan army has been providing cover fire to terrorists so that they could infiltrate. Such attempts would go up as Pakistan would want to place as many terrorists as possible in the Valley before the winter sets in.

