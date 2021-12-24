For Quick Alerts
Terrorist gunned down in encounter at Anantnag, J&K
India
Srinagar, Dec 23: A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, police said.
The forces launched a cordon-and-search operation at Mumanhal village of the Arwani area in the district after inputs were received about the presence of militants there, a police official said, according to news agency PTI.
The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security personnel, who retaliated.
An ultra had been killed, and as per last reports, the operation is going on, the official said, adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant are not yet known.
(PTI)
Story first published: Friday, December 24, 2021, 10:45 [IST]