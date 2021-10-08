Terrorist affiliated with LeT neutralised in Srinagar

Home Minister Amit Shah likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir, his first visit after Aug 2019

Srinagar, Oct 08: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with the police in Natipora area here, officials said on Friday.

The encounter broke out after two terrorists opened fire on the police personnel. One of the terrorists managed to escape, they said.

"Terrorists fired upon Srinagar Police team. Police also retaliated. During ensuing chance #encounter, one terrorist got neutralised but one escaped," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the spot, the police said.

According to an identity card recovered from the slain terrorist, he was identified as Aqib Bashir Kumar, a resident of Trenz Shopian. He was affiliated with LeT, they said.

Story first published: Friday, October 8, 2021, 23:44 [IST]