Terrorism a cancer that potentially affects everyone: Jaishankar

New Delhi, Aug 28: Terrorism is a cancer that potentially affects everyone just like the pandemic impacts all humanity, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said.

The global responses to terrorism and pandemic have tended to emerge only when there has been sufficient disruptions, Jaishankar said at the 19th Darbari Seth Memorial Lecture.

We still lack a comprehensive convention on terrorism. States that have turned production of terrorists as primary export attempted to paint themselves as victims of terrorism, he also said.

The struggle against terrorism and those aiding and abetting it is a work in progress. It is for the International systems to create necessary mechanisms to shut down structures supporting terrorism, the Foreign Minister also said.