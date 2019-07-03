Terror funding case: NIA summons Geelani’s grandson for questioning

New Delhi, July 03: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will question the grandson of Kashmir separatist, Syed Ali Shah Geelani in connection with the terror funding case. The NIA has been probing this case since 2017, which involved separatists getting in funds from Pakistan and other countries to create unrest in the Valley.

The NIA has summoned Anees-ul-Islam to appear before at its New Delhi office on July 9. Islam is working as a researcher with the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention in Srinagar.

Islam's father Altaf Shah, it may be recalled had been arrested in connection with the same case last year. He is currently lodged in the Tihar jail. Further the NIA also questioned the editor-in-chief of an English daily from Kashmir for the second consecutive day.

The journalist, according to the NIA was questioned after reports appeared in his newspaper following the death of Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Burhan Wani. A visit made by him to Dubai is also under investigation.

Along the NIA, the Enforcement Directorate too is probing this case. It may be recalled that in March, the agency had attached properties were crores of Rupees in Jammu and Kashmir.

The central probe agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach 13 properties, worth Rs 1.22 crore, in the state.

The ED said the properties belonged to Mohammad Shafi Shah, a resident of Bandipora, and six other residents of Jammu and Kashmir, who allegedly worked for the terror outfit.

The agency said it filed a criminal case of money laundering in this instance after taking cognisance of a NIA chargesheet filed against Salahuddin, Shah and others under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Action (UAPA) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.