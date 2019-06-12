Terror free Baramulla sees two joining Hizbul, Lashkar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 12: After being declared terrorist free, two from Baramulla district have joined terrorist ranks.

The district was declared terrorist free around four months back. Images of Junaid Farooq who was missing for a few months surfaced on the social media, where he is seen holding a gun.

Another youth from Baramulla is said to have joined the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. The police had claimed four months back after the killing of three terrorists that the district had become terrorist free.

The security forces have said that this is now a matter of concern. Our efforts are on persuade the two to return to the mainstream.