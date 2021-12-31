YouTube
    Terror conspiracy: NIA arrests The Resistence Front terrorist

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 31: The National Investigation Agency has arrested one operative of The Resistence Front following a search conducted in Srinagar.

    The arrested has been identified as Arsalan Feroz a resident of Srinagar. The case on hand relates to the conspiracy hatched to radicalise, motivate and recruit the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to effect violent activities in the Union Territory.

    In furtherance of the said conspiracy these persons are recruiting individuals to carry out reconnaissance of pre-determined targets, coordinating and transporting weapons to support the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and The Resistence Front. So far four accused have been arrested in connection with this case. The searches conducted led to the recovery of several incriminating material such as documents and digital devices the NIA said.

    Friday, December 31, 2021, 16:32 [IST]
    X