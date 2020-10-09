YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Temple priest set on fire over land dispute in Rajasthan dies

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Oct 09: A temple priest died after being set on fire by five people over a land dispute in Rajasthan''s Karauli district, police said on Friday.

    Temple priest set on fire over land dispute in Rajasthan dies
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The five accused allegedly poured petrol on Babu Lal Vaishnav and set him on fire in Bukna village on Wednesday. He was referred to the SMS hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition. Vaishnav succumbed to injuries on Thursday night.

    Three detained as Shiv Sena leader hacked to death in Pune

    "Two accused have been rounded up and are being interrogated," SP, Karauli, Mridul Kachhawa said.

    Vaishnav''s family members have demanded action against the SHO, investigation by a deputy rank official, compensation and government job to a family member.

    More RAJASTHAN News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan

    Story first published: Friday, October 9, 2020, 16:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X