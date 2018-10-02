Telegram rejects data breach report, says 'it is as secure as other messaging apps'

New Delhi, Oct 2: It was earlier reported that Instant messaging app Telegram's desktop app had a major flaw that put both public and private IP addresses of users vulnerable during voice calls. However, the founder of social network "Vkontakte" and Creator of the messenger Telegram, rubbished these reports and urged users not to rely on them.

According to a report, Security researcher Dhiraj Mishra found a concerning bug on Telegram for Windows (3.3.0.0 WP8.1) and Telegram for Desktop (ver 1.3.14), which leaked user private and public IP addresses while making calls.

This is obviously concerning since this kind of a bug could expose you to attacks or even disclose your location to unscrupulous individuals, which is very bad for unsuspecting users on Telegram.

However, it was reported that the company has fixed the issue in both the 1.3.17 beta and 1.4 versions of Telegram by giving you options to either disable peer-to-peer calling entirely or limit it to your contacts.

The creator of a popular platform Pavel Durov called not to rely on information from the media and wait for official announcements from the press center of Telegram. According to Pavel Durov, if the messenger allow even the slightest data loss, it will be reported immediately upon detection.

In a post on his Telegram channel, founder Pavel Durov said that the Telegram Desktop was at least as secure as other encrypted VoIP apps even before they improved it by adding an option to disable peer-to-peer calls.

Durov explained that the messenger works according to the standard engaged in all of the popular applications, including WhatsApp and Viber. This means that during voice calls between devices of two interlocutors to establish a direct connection by IP addresses - required for such connections feature implementation.

