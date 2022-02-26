YouTube
    Telangana: Two pilots dead in chopper crash

    Hyderabad, Feb 26: Two pilots, including a trainee were killed on Saturday in a chopper crash on Saturday in Telangana.

    Telangana: Two pilots dead in chopper crash

    The incident took place at the Tungaturthi village of Peddavura block, close to Nagarjunsagar dam on Krishna river.

    Medical teams, police have rushed to the spot. Reports said that the chopper was on a training sortie. Visuals on Twitter showed the crashed chopper and some villagers trying to pull the pilots out.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 12:51 [IST]
    X