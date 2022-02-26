For Quick Alerts
Telangana: Two pilots dead in chopper crash
India
Hyderabad, Feb 26: Two pilots, including a trainee were killed on Saturday in a chopper crash on Saturday in Telangana.
The incident took place at the Tungaturthi village of Peddavura block, close to Nagarjunsagar dam on Krishna river.
Nalgonda lo Helicopter crash.. 🙏🏾— ABC! 🔥🚨🧣 (@ABCHearthrob) February 26, 2022
pic.twitter.com/rWbD5qXiVQ
Medical teams, police have rushed to the spot. Reports said that the chopper was on a training sortie. Visuals on Twitter showed the crashed chopper and some villagers trying to pull the pilots out.
Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 12:51 [IST]