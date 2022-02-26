Chinese state media says new chopper drone may be deployed along India border

Watch: Chilling final moments of chopper carrying Bipin Rawat and 13 others before the crash

Telangana: Two pilots dead in chopper crash

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Feb 26: Two pilots, including a trainee were killed on Saturday in a chopper crash on Saturday in Telangana.

The incident took place at the Tungaturthi village of Peddavura block, close to Nagarjunsagar dam on Krishna river.

Medical teams, police have rushed to the spot. Reports said that the chopper was on a training sortie. Visuals on Twitter showed the crashed chopper and some villagers trying to pull the pilots out.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 12:51 [IST]