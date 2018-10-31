  • search

Telangana polls: BJP promises a statue in this state too

By
    Hyderabad Oct 31: The BJP has been sending strong messages through statues. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel at Gujarat today, back in Hyderabad, the BJP has promised a statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar.

    Aimed at capturing the Dalit votes, the party has promised to construct a 150 ft tall statue of Dr Ambedkar at the Tank Bund road if voted to power. This was revealed by BJP leader Bandary Dattatreya, while he was addressing a manifesto meeting with the Dalit activists.

    Further the party has also promised to rename the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to Komaram Bheem International Airport. The other promise includes setting up of a tribal university in the sate and a development board that combines all thandas. A Rs 3,000 monetary support for cobblers and reservation as per the 2011 census is also on the anvil, if the BJP comes to power.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 15:08 [IST]
