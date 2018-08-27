Telangana Police SI answer keys for TSLPRB SI Exam 2018 released, how to raise objections

New Delhi, Aug 27: The Telangana Police SI answer keys have been released. The same is available on the official website.

The TSLPRB SI Exam 2018 Preliminary Answer Keys for SI, Dy Jailor & Other Posts in Telangana State Police was released by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board.

Candidates, who appeared for the examination and found any discrepancy in the Telengana SI Preliminary Written Test (PWT) Answer Key 2018 can raise their objections through proper channel, below are the steps to raise the objection.

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) had issued a notification on May 31, 2018 for direct recruitment of 1217 vacancies of SCT SI Civil and/or equivalent Posts.

Around 1,88,715 candidates have registered for the said recruitment and 1,88,482 candidates appeared for Preliminary Written Test 2018. The Preliminary Written Test for the Recruitment of SCT SIs Civil and / or equivalent Posts has been conducted on August 26, 2018 throughout the state from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. The answer keys are available on tslprb.in.

Steps to check and raise objections:

Candidates can now submit their objections, if any, on Preliminary Key to Email Id: keyobjectionstslprb@gmail.com from their Registered Email Id, latest by 5 pm on August 29, 2018, duly mentioning the Question Paper Booklet Code and Question Number besides providing any supporting printed Documents /Material in pdf / jpeg format, as attachments to their email.

Objections with insufficient information will not be considered by the board and the board would not entertain manual representations in this regard.