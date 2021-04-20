Delhi weekend curfew: How to apply for e-pass online if you fall in exempt categories

Life comes to a standstill as weekend curfew kicks in at Delhi

Explained: What is the difference between curfew and lockdown?

Telangana imposed night curfew with immediate effect

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Apr 20: The Telangana government has imposed night curfew with immediate effect.

The curfew would be in place from 9 pm to 5 am and the order would come into effect immediately and would remain in place till May 1. Essential services will be exempt from the night curfew.

During the night curfew all shops, firms, establishments, restaurants shall close by 8 pm. Hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with the supply of essentials will be exempt from the night curfew.

Night curfew begins in Kerala today: Key points

Who are exempt from night curfew:

Print and electronic media

Telecom, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT an IT enabled services

Delivery of all goods through e-commerce

Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas outlets

Power generation, transmission and distribution

Water supply and sanitisation

Cold storage and warehousing services

Private security services

Production units or services which require continuous process

Restriction of movement except for the following:

All those who are exempt

Officers of government of India, Telangana, including those of urban local etc

Doctors, nurses, paramedics and providers of hospital services

Pregnant woman and patients for purpose of receiving medical care

Persons coming from or going to airports, railway stations, bus stands on production of valid ticket

Travel:

No restriction on intra-inter state movement. No separate permission will be needed

Public transport services like autos and taxis shall be allowed to function within the stipulated time for transportation of those exempt from curfew.