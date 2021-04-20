Telangana imposed night curfew with immediate effect

YouTube
    curfew telangana

    Hyderabad, Apr 20: The Telangana government has imposed night curfew with immediate effect.

    The curfew would be in place from 9 pm to 5 am and the order would come into effect immediately and would remain in place till May 1. Essential services will be exempt from the night curfew.

    During the night curfew all shops, firms, establishments, restaurants shall close by 8 pm. Hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with the supply of essentials will be exempt from the night curfew.

    Who are exempt from night curfew:

    Print and electronic media

    Telecom, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT an IT enabled services

    Delivery of all goods through e-commerce

    Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas outlets

    Power generation, transmission and distribution

    Water supply and sanitisation

    Cold storage and warehousing services

    Private security services

    Production units or services which require continuous process

    Restriction of movement except for the following:

    All those who are exempt

    Officers of government of India, Telangana, including those of urban local etc

    Doctors, nurses, paramedics and providers of hospital services

    Pregnant woman and patients for purpose of receiving medical care

    Persons coming from or going to airports, railway stations, bus stands on production of valid ticket

    Travel:

    No restriction on intra-inter state movement. No separate permission will be needed

    Public transport services like autos and taxis shall be allowed to function within the stipulated time for transportation of those exempt from curfew.

