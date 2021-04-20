Telangana imposed night curfew with immediate effect
Hyderabad, Apr 20: The Telangana government has imposed night curfew with immediate effect.
The curfew would be in place from 9 pm to 5 am and the order would come into effect immediately and would remain in place till May 1. Essential services will be exempt from the night curfew.
During the night curfew all shops, firms, establishments, restaurants shall close by 8 pm. Hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with the supply of essentials will be exempt from the night curfew.
Night curfew begins in Kerala today: Key points
Who are exempt from night curfew:
Print and electronic media
Telecom, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT an IT enabled services
Delivery of all goods through e-commerce
Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas outlets
Power generation, transmission and distribution
Water supply and sanitisation
Cold storage and warehousing services
Private security services
Production units or services which require continuous process
Restriction of movement except for the following:
All those who are exempt
Officers of government of India, Telangana, including those of urban local etc
Doctors, nurses, paramedics and providers of hospital services
Pregnant woman and patients for purpose of receiving medical care
Persons coming from or going to airports, railway stations, bus stands on production of valid ticket
Travel:
No restriction on intra-inter state movement. No separate permission will be needed
Public transport services like autos and taxis shall be allowed to function within the stipulated time for transportation of those exempt from curfew.