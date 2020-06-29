  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Telangana Home Minister tests COVID-19 positive

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, June 29: Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Sunday night.

    Earlier on Wednesday, five of his gunmen had tested positive for the virus.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Ali had participated in Haritha Haram, a plantation programme, with top police officials on June 25.

    He is the first minister from the state to be found infected by Coronavirus.

    So far three members of State Legislative Assembly, all belonging to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), have tested positive.

    More TELANGANA News

    Read more about:

    telangana coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 12:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue