Telangana Home Minister tests COVID-19 positive

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, June 29: Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Sunday night.

Earlier on Wednesday, five of his gunmen had tested positive for the virus.

Ali had participated in Haritha Haram, a plantation programme, with top police officials on June 25.

He is the first minister from the state to be found infected by Coronavirus.

So far three members of State Legislative Assembly, all belonging to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), have tested positive.