  • search

Telangana polls video: This Independent candidate is going to voters with a chappal

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyderabad, Nov 24: Campaigning is in full swing for the December 7 Assembly elections in Telangana and candidates are trying all sorts of means to appeal to the electorate.

    Telangana polls video: This Independent candidate is going to voters with a chappal

    One such candidate is going to people's doors with a piece of sandal and asking them to beat him with the same if he did not fulfil the promises he is making ahead of the elections.

    Also Read | Why Congress is not happy with pink ballot papers in Telangana

    The candidate, named Akula Hanumant, is an Independent one who is making a kind of unique appeal to the voters. Videos of his act have gone viral on the social media and people are even asking other leaders and candidates to do something similar.

    According to Hanumant, he is an Independent candidate who doesn't have backing of any big party and neither any party symbol. He said he is confident of winning in this election and if he does, he will fulfil the promises he has made.

    Also Read | Telangana elections: Naidu set to hit campaign trail with Rahul Gandhi

    The election in Telangana was necessitated after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to bring it ahead by a few months in a bid to renew his mandate.

    Read more about:

    telangana telangana assembly elections 2018 candidate

    Story first published: Saturday, November 24, 2018, 15:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 24, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue