YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Telangana: 39-year-old man dies after kite 'manja' slits his throat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Karimnagar, (Telangana) Jan 17: A 39-year-old man died after a "manja" string of a kite slit his throat while he was riding a two-wheeler in Telangana's Mancherial district, police said on Sunday.

    Man dies after kite string slits his throat

    The incident happened on Makar Sankranti (on Saturday), a harvest festival, of which kite-flying forms an integral part. The man was riding the two-wheeler with his wife on the pillion when the banned "manja" thread cut his throat resulting in bleeding. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment, a police official said.

    A case was registered based on the complaint of his wife, the police said. In a bid to prevent harm to birds and others, the Telangana government has already issued orders banning the procurement, sale and use of nylon threads, commonly called Chinese manja, (in kite-flying) during festivals and other occasions.

    The Forest Department, in order to implement the ban, has organised mobile squads to check sale and purchase of synthetic manja during the Sankranthi Festival in and around the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

    Similar mobile parties have been formed by the District Forest Officers to implement the ban, an official press release said.

    More KITE News  

    Read more about:

    kite death makar sankranti

    Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X