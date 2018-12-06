  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Teen’s image with gun in hand surfaces months after he went missing

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Dec 6: An image of a teenager holding a gun has gone viral in the social media. The images of the 14 year old boy surfaced months after he had gone missing from his home at Bandipora in north Kashmir district.

    The family of the boy immediately contacted the police after he had gone missing from Hajin in August this year. The police had said back then that he could have joined a terror group.

    Teen’s image with gun in hand surfaces months after he went missing
    Representational Image

    Superintendent of police, Bandipora, Sheikh Zulfikar said that the joined active militancy some three to four months back. Now his photos have appeared on the social media. He is a teenager below the age of 18, he also said.

    Also Read | Is the Kashmir youth alienated? 82 joined terror groups, but 215 joined the Indian Army

    According to the local media, the boy in question is said to be aged around 14 year. He had disappeared along with another 17 year old boy on August 31. The police suspect that he may have joined the Lashkar-e-Tayiba in Hajin, where the group is active.

    While the police continues to investigate the case, the family has made desperate appeals, but to no avail.

    Read more about:

    social media viral lashkar e tayiba militancy investigation missing terrorists

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 9:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue