Teen Murti complex may not remain limited to Nehru

Teen Murti Bhawan

The Teen Murti Bhavan used to be the residence of the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, who stayed here for 16 years until his death on May 27, 1964. Teen Murti complex also houses various institutions including the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML).

The Teen Murti Bhawan is a museum which showcases Nehru's life and the role he played in the Indian Freedom struggle. Congress believes that introducing other PMs in the museum could detract from Nehru's legacy, which includes his role in India's freedom struggle.

Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in New Delhi

"It is correct that NMML is expanding its ambit very specifically to focus on Prime Ministers, though even now it is not limited to Nehru. What should be appreciated is that NMML has taken up the first ever upgradation of the Museum since it was set up over 50 years ago. The coverage of Nehru would be made much more comprehensive, thematically and made interactive," Shakti Sinha, Nehru Memorial director, told CNN-News18.

Former PM Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has expressed concern over attempts to change the "nature and character" of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, saying Jawaharlal Nehru did not just belong to the Congress but to the entire nation. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he urged him to leave the Teen Murti complex "undisturbed" and said this would be respecting both history and heritage.

File photo of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Teen Murti

Singh said during former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure there was no attempt to change the nature and character of the NMML. The former premier had described Nehru in Parliament as a "vibrant personality" and said "such a resident may never grace Teen Murti again", the senior Congress leader said. "Let us respect this sentiment and keep Teen Murti as a memorial to our first prime minister Pandit Nehru and leave the Teen Murti complex undisturbed as it is. This way we will be respecting both history and heritage," Singh said in the letter.

Singh also said Vajpayee had said in Parliament that Nehru took the opposition along and was a refined gentleman and said such "greatness we may not again see in the near future".

