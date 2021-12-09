Technology firms should contribute to preserving democratic societies: PM Narendra Modi

PM-Kisan 10th installment to roll out by next week: How to check your status and name in beneficiary list?

PM Modi lauds UP govt for the work done for the benefit of sugarcane farmers

Technology firms should contribute to preserving democratic societies: PM Modi at summit for democracy

India

oi-PTI

New Delhi, Dec 9: Technology firms should contribute to preserving democratic societies as technology has the ability to impact democracy "positively or negatively", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday at a virtual summit hosted by US President Joe Biden. Biden hosted the summit for democracy and representatives from over a hundred countries are attending it.

In his address, Modi also outlined sensitivity, accountability, participation and reform orientation as four pillars of Indian democratic governance, sources said. He also stressed that principles of democracy should also guide global governance and highlighted India's civilisational ethos as one of the original sources of democracy, they said.

The prime minister said that the democratic spirit, including respect for rule of law and pluralistic ethos, is ingrained in Indians, the sources said. The Indian diaspora carries it too, thereby contributing to the economic well-being and social harmony of their adopted homes, they said. In his remarks, Modi recalled that exactly on this date 75 years ago, India's Constituent Assembly had held its first session.

The prime minister emphasised the need for democratic countries to deliver on values enshrined in their constitutions, the sources said. "He stressed that principles of democracy should also guide global governance; and that given technology's ability to impact democracy positively or negatively, technology companies should contribute to preserving open and democratic societies," said a source. As a special gesture, Modi was invited to participate in the main 'Leaders' Plenary Session' hosted by President Biden.

This closed-door session saw interventions from 12 select countries, including India. On Friday, Modi will deliver India's national statement. This will be open to the public. PTI