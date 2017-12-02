Tech-savvy PM uses NaMo app to inspire BJP’s women workers to win Gujarat polls

Gandhinagar, Dec 2: Wondering how Prime Minister Narendra Modi is managing his time attending to all his duties diligently, this Gujarat Assembly election season?

Actually, the PM is doing very well, juggling with his regular office work and campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat. Since it is difficult to commute from Delhi to Gujarat on a daily basis, Modi has found a solution to remain present in his home turf, Gujarat, even when he is far away in the national capital.

Modi, who is known to be tech-savvy, is using the Narendra Modi application (NaMo app) to reach out to his party workers in the poll-bound state. With the help of the app, the PM interacted with the BJP's women's wing workers in Gujarat to inspire them to win the crucial elections for the saffron party on Friday evening.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with BJP's women's wing workers in Gujarat through the Narendra Modi application," tweeted ANI.

Hundreds of women workers of the party spoke directly with Modi in a tech-infused outreach ahead of the Gujarat polls. In order to speak with PM Modi, the women workers of the party download the NaMo app on their smartphones that allowed video chatting facilities.

On Thursday, the party's Gujarat election in-charge Bhupendra Yadav told NDTV, "The BJP Mahila Morcha workers will download the app at 4.30 pm on Friday. Between 4.30 and 5 pm, the PM will hold a live interaction with 5,500 active women workers of the party up to block level via the NaMo App."

Yadav said the idea was to inspire women, through their interaction with the PM, to campaign and push women to vote for the BJP.

"This is a new technology. It will be a video call and women can also ask questions," he said about the event.

In fact, Modi attended several election rallies in Gujarat this week. In all his rallies, the PM attacked the Congress and stressed on the need to bring back the BJP to power in the state as the saffron party stands for the development of Gujarat and Gujaratis.

The BJP has been in power in the state for the last 22 years. The polls in Gujarat are scheduled on December 9 and 14. The results of elections will be out on December 18.

OneIndia News