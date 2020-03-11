  • search
Trending Jyotiraditya Scindia Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TDP prez stages sit-in outside AP police headquarters after being denied entry

    By PTI
    |

    Amaravati, Mar 11: Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu staged a sit-in outside the state police headquarters here on Wednesday after he was allegedly not allowed to meet the Director General of Police Gautam Sawang.

    ANI Image
    ANI Image

    The former Chief Minister reached the state police headquarters on foot, walking a few metres from the TDP office and sought to meet the DGP to complain against the attack on party MLC B Venkanna and former MLA B U Rao at Macherla on Wednesday morning.

    The cars that were damaged in the attack, allegedly by ruling YSR Congress party workers, were also taken to the DGP office. As Naidu and other TDP men arrived, sentries allegedly closed the main gate of the state police headquarters and denied entry to the former Chief Minister.

    Protesting this, Naidu sat on the road and CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna too joined him.

    Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ravishankar Ayyanar came down and spoke to Naidu and requested the TDP chief to end the protest but to no avail. The MLC and the former MLA showed their wounds, suffered in the attack to the Additional DGP.

    Later, Naidu showed the officer the damaged cars as well. Meanwhile, the TDP lodged a complaint with the State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar on the attacks on party workers, allegedly by YSRC activists, in various parts of the state.

    Naidu, in a memorandum, brought to the notice of the SEC that his party candidates were prevented from filing nominations for the local bodies elections at many places.

    The TDP chief wanted the SEC to order registration of criminal cases against the attackers and their arrest.

    He wanted necessary instructions issued to police authorities for preventing such attacks and ensuring free and fair polls.

    More TDP News

    Read more about:

    tdp politics

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 21:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X