Taslima Nasreen equates burqa to a chastity belt

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 12: A chastity belt of the dark ages is what Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen had to say about the burqa. Her comments come in the wake of the row over Muslim girls demanding their right to wear the hijab.

"They've to be worn only when choices are taken away. Just like political Islam, burqa/hijab is also political today," Nasreen said.

Muslim women must see burqa is just like chastity belt of dark ages. I believe, uniform civil code and uniform dress code are necessary to stop conflicts. Right to religion is not above the right to education.https://t.co/lresZdCHRe via @ThePrintIndia — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) February 12, 2022

"Muslim women must see burqa is just like chastity belt of dark ages. I believe, uniform civil code and uniform dress code are necessary to stop conflicts. Right to religion is not above the right to education," Nasreen wrote in an article in The Print.

Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 16:32 [IST]