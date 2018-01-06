Tamil Nadu: Govt appeals transport employees to come back for work

The Tamil Nadu Government appealed to employees of state transport to come back for the work since the Madras High Court rapped the transport union. The government has assured the situation will improve soon.

MR Vijayabhaskar, TN Transport Minister, said, "Appeal to employees to come back for duty, the honourable court has also asked them to come back. As compared to yesterday, more staff have reported for work today, we are also employing private drivers, the situation will improve soon."

Meanwhile, DMK working president MK Stalin spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palanisamy over the telephone and expressed concern over the ongoing transport strike and urged govt to expedite talks with the unions.

Taking a serious view of the strike called by certain transport unions, the Madras High Court said the workers should get back to work or "face consequences", including termination and contempt of court.

The public interest litigation (PIL) petition was filed by a lawyer, on behalf of one Varaaki, seeking a direction to the state government to convene a meeting with the workers on strike and find a solution. The court observed that Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) workers could not resort to such flash strikes without any prior intimation, causing trouble to the public.

After the wage-related talks with the government failed 10 unions had announced the strike.

(With agency inputs)