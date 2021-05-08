Tamil Nadu announces more Covid-19 restrictions for 14 days from May 6: Your FAQs

DMK chief MK Stalin's first 5 decisions as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan congratulates MK Stalin on being sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu government has two Gandhis, Nehru and a Stalin

Tamil Nadu Full Lockdown 2021: Dates, rules, regulations, What is open and what is closed

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, May 08: Amidst the COVID-19 surge, Tamil Nadu government has ordered complete lockdown from Monday. The lockdown would commence on May 10 and would be in force until May 24. Here is a full list of what activities are permitted and what are not.

Has a lockdown been imposed in Tamil Nadu?

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Govt approves vaccination sessions at workplaces

Yes, between May 10 and 24

Will shops be open on Saturday and Sunday?

For readiness, all shops will be open full-day on Saturday & Sunday.

2 Lion tests positive for Covid-19 at Etawah Safari Park

Will government offices be functional?

Secretariat, health, revenue, disaster management, police, fire service, prison departments, local administration, EB, PWD, social welfare, forests department will function. Non-essential services in state departments will remain closed.

What about health services?

Covid not just lung disease, can also cause dangerous blood clots: Experts

All health Services, including hospitals, nursing homes, AYUSH and veterinary hospitals, to remain functional (outside containment zone).

Will e-commerce operations be allowed?

All facilities in the supply chain of essential goods, whether involved in manufacturing, wholesale or retail of such goods through stores, or e-commerce companies shall be allowed to operate adhering to National Directives for Covid-19 management. Movement of all types of goods including empty goods vehicles will be allowed.

Will grocery, fruits, vegetables and meat shops remain open?

Only vegetable, meat and fish shops and provisional stores are allowed to operate in Tamil Nadu from 6 am to 12 noon. Restrictions on big format shops (3000 sq feet), malls, the commercial complex will continue. Tea shops will remain open till 12pm.

Will bars be open in Tamil Nadu?

State-owned liquor shops, Tasmac will be closed during the 14-day complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu. Restaurants will be allowed to open only for takeaway services.

What about petrol bunks?

Petrol and diesel bunks will remain open during the lockdown.

Is inter-state, international travel allowed?

International travel has been banned. People travelling within the country by flights/train should register themselves (e-registration).

Will autos and taxis ply?

Autos and taxis (including cab aggregators) are permitted for travel related to an emergency purpose.

Will Metro rail service, taxis be allowed?

Metro rail services will not be allowed across the state. Taxis (including auto-rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators, except while hired for emergency and as permitted in these guidelines

Will schools and colleges be open?

Schools, colleges, educational/coaching institutions, etc will remain closed. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

Will hotels and restaurants remain open?

Hotels, restaurants and eateries shall be permitted to operate kitchens for take away/home delivery of food items only.

Will cinema halls, shopping malls, sports complexes, swimming pools be functional?

All auditoriums theatres, cinema halls, entertainment/amusement parks/meeting halls, swimming pools, shopping malls will be closed.

Will sport activities be allowed?

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and other gatherings and large congregations shall be closed.

Will religious places remain open?

All religious places, places of worship shall be closed for the public.