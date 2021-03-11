Tamil Nadu elections 2021: TTV Dhinakaran to contest from Kovilpatti

33 per cent sitting Tamil Nadu MLAs have criminal cases against them: ADR

Chennai, Mar 11: The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) led by TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday released its second list of 50 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. The AMMK leader has decided to contest the elections despite his aunt announcing her decision to stay away from politics.

As per AMMK's second candidates' list, Dhinakaran will contest from Kovilpatti Assembly segment.

On March 10, the AMMK released the first list of 15 candidates for the Tamil Nadu elections. The prominent names in the list included P Palaniappan, M Rangaswamy, G Senthamizhan, C.Shanmugavelu and NG Parthiban.

AMMK has sealed pre-poll alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi headed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul- Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

While AIMIM will contest on three Assembly constituencies (Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram), SDPI will field its candidates from Alandhur, Ambur, Trichy west, Thiruvarur, Madurai Central and Palayankotai Assembly constituencies.

Tamil Nadu elections will be conducted in a single phase on April 6 in which fronts led by arch-rivals Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerseelvam led All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are the main contenders. There are 294 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.