    Tamil Nadu assembly polls 2021: Vijayakanth-led DMDK quits AIADMK-BJP alliance

    By
    |

    Chennai, Mar 09: Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth's Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) quit the AIADMK-BJP alliance ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, on Tuesday, 9 March.

    Tamil Nadu assembly polls 2021: Vijayakanth-led DMDK quits AIADMK-BJP alliance

    "In the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021, DMDK held talks with AIADMK in three sittings. The AIADMK refused to allot the requested numbers of the seats and the demanded seats. So as the negotiations did not reach a desired conclusion and since all of DMDK district secretaries reached a decision, DMDK has decided to quit AIADMK and DMDK alliance from March 9."

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 14:21 [IST]
