Rajini out of the fray: Is this a victory for AIADMK?

It is his wish, can't force him to change mind: Rajinikanth's brother

Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021: Rajinikanth not to enter politics after 'warning from God'

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Dec 29: Superstar Rajinikanth, who was all set to make his political debut in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021, has announced that he will not be starting his political party and that his recent health scare is a warning from God.

On Tuesday, Rajinikanth took to Twitter and said that he doesn't want to make the people who believe in him feel like a scapegoat, however, his recent health conditions have come as a warning.

The actor also said that he takes the recent development over his health condition as a warning from God and he will not go ahead with his plans to take the political plunge for the 2021 Tamil Nadu election.

Tamil Nadu Polls: Kamal Haasan party's prominent face Arunachalam joins BJP

This decision, by the actor-politician came after he complained of severe fluctuations in blood pressure and had been admitted to hospital in Hyderabad.

Earlier, a statement from the hospital said, "Mr.Rajnikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr.Rajnikanth was tested on 22. December for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely."

Rajinikanth had also said that he would announce his political party on December 31 to contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021.