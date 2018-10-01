Talks the only solution but unlikely with elections round the corner in India

New Delhi, Oct 1: India-Pakistan relations have stooped to a low with both the countries attacking each other but there seems to be no sign of improvement in view of Lok Sabha elections in India in 2019 and Pakistan knowing it very well take advantage of the situation by not only attacking India but also inviting the country for talks again and again.

Sources said that the Indian government cannot go beyond a certain limit as Lok Sabha elections are due in 2019. They have the concern to look into their constituency in the country. There is a possibility that relations might further get deteriorating in view of elections as attacks made by Pakistan are deliberate to put pressure on the government. Such intimidation from the Pakistan side is likely to continue.

Sources said that there is a stated position of the Indian government that terror and talks cannot continue and terrorism is unstated state policy of Pakistan. In such a situation deadlock will never end but dialogue is the only way forward for peace so both the countries might go for dialogue only after the new government is formed in India whether led by the present party or any other. Till then stalemate on the issue is expected to continue.

Because looking at the compulsions of Pakistan, it is unlikely that terrorist incidents in the region will stop. They might decline but it will not completely stop. "So whichever government comes to power after the Lok Sabha elections will come to the table of talks but till then this deadlock will continue," said sources.

Strategic experts say that the government will not take any risk at this moment. They had taken the risk whatever they could have taken in the beginning by inviting Pakistan Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a stop over in Pakistan. The PM had also met Nawaz Sharief at places other than India and Pakistan but no breakthrough has been made.

However, talks is only option by which peace could be brokered in the region. This government will delay the talks and it would definitely not like to send the message to people of the country of being week and succumbing to the pressure of Pakistan.

Pakistan is well aware about this fact that is why they are instigating India with provoking statements. "There is a possibility that Pakistan might call for talks repeatedly even by making soft statements. They will try to bring India on table of talks. Since they know very well that India will not come forwards for talks as unpredictable Pakistan might harm the chances of ruling party in the next election, so they will try to avoid it.

"The argument given by India that Pakistan is isolated on the issue of terrorism and runs away from dialogue could be used by Pakistan against India that the country is running away from dialogue and does not want peace in the region. Allegation and counter-allegation will continue. Increasing trade between the two countries and Pakistan alleging India interfering into its internal matters and executing terrorist attack will go on," added an expert.