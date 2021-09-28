YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 28: An independent media outlet in Afghanistan has reported that the Taliban have killed a child on the suspicion that his father was part of the Afghan resistance forces.

    Taliban brutally executes child in Panjshir

    The Panjshir Observer said, " child executed in Takhar province by Taliban fighters after his father is suspected of being in the Resistance. #WarCrimes #Afghanistan." The killing comes in the wake of several brutalities being reported. The Taliban has carried out several executions of those who have raised their voice against them.

    The Taliban have gone on the offensive in Panjshir, which incidentally was the last province that fell to the group.

    On Monday, the Taliban ordered barbers not to shave or trim beards. The order was issued by the provincial Taliban government in Helmand. Last week, the bodies of four people were put up on display after they allegedly carried out a kidnapping.

    Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 9:49 [IST]
