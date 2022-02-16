YouTube
    Taking your 4-year-old child for a bike ride? Check new road safety rules

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 16: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, vide notification dated 15th February, 2022 has amended Rule 138 of CMVR, 1989 and has prescribed norms related to safety measures for children below four years of age, riding or being carried on a motor cycle.

    Taking your 4-year-old child for a bike ride? Check new road safety rules

    This has been notified under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which mandates that the Central Government may, by rules, provide for measures for the safety of children below four years of age, riding or being carried on a motor cycle.

    Further, it specifies use of a safety harness and crash helmet. It also restricts speed of such motor cycles to 40 kmph.

    These rules will come into force after one year from the date of publication of the Central Motor Vehicles (Second Amendment) Rules, 2022.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 16:09 [IST]
