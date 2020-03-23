  • search
    Take lockdown seriously, use the law against violators: Centre tells states

    New Delhi, Mar 23: Upset with the manner in which the states are implementing lockdowns, the Centre has said that this needs to be taken more seriously.

    In a directive to all the states, the Centre today said that the lockdowns need to be implemented more seriously. The Centre also advised the states to act legally against those violating the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

    Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that many people are not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to get the rules and laws followed, the PM tweeted in Hindi this morning.

    Despite lockdown, life appears to be near normal in 82 districts

    This comes in the wake of the Centre and states deciding to lockdown 82 districts across the country. Most states have announced that these districts which have been hit by the coronavirus, will remain locked until March 31.

    Although the lockdown was announced on Sunday night, most states have not implemented the same properly. There appears to be total confusion, with most shops and establishments saying that they have not received clear orders. Most states have made the announcement, but are yet to implement the same properly.

    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 11:16 [IST]
