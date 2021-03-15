Agra Mayor regrets for not being able to present 'key of Agra' to Donald Trump

Taj Mahal to be renamed as Ram Mahal: BJP MLA Surendra Singh

New Delhi, Mar 15: BJP MLA Surendra Singh has sparked yet another controversy saying that Agra's iconic Taj Mahal will be renamed as Ram Mahal.

Taj Mahal used to be a Lord Shiva temple before it was deconstructed and rebuilt into the famous tomb. The Agra monument will soon be renamed under the Yogi Adityanath administration, he said.

Hailing Adityanath, the Baira constituency MLA said "Shivaji's descendants have arrived in the land of Uttar Pradesh. Just as Samarth Guru Ramdas gave Shivaji to India, similarly Gorakhnath ji has given Yogi Adityanath to Uttar Pradesh."

This is, however, not the first time the BJP MLA made the shocking claim. In 2018, Singh had said that all monuments in India built by Mughal emperors should be renamed. "A place, if named after a Mughal Emperor, stinks, but if the same place is renamed after Dr. Abdul Kalam then its fragrance does wonders," he had said.